Forecast Discussion 6/30/20 PM: Heating up for the end of the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30TH: 56°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Similar weather setup to Monday continues into midweek with an area of low pressure to our east and an area of high pressure to our west. Low pressure bringing stray showers and rumbles of thunder for Tuesday evening, then isolated showers/sprinkles possible for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Area of low pressure still impacting the region Wednesday. Similar to Tuesday, chance for stray showers again with late day rumbles of thunder possible. Most of the activity staying closer to I-81, though. Not expecting anything severe, but localized heavy rain is possible in any thunderstorm that develops as they will be slow moving. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and highs again near 80 degrees. Drying out with the loss of daytime heating and lows near 60 degrees.

Heat and humidity on the rise for the end of the workweek with highs into the 80s and dew point temperatures approaching 70 degrees. With afternoon heating, an isolated shower/storm is possible both Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Weak disturbances moving through the region this weekend brings the chance for stray showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but not expecting a washout. Highs for the weekend into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

