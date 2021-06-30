Forecast Discussion 6/30/21 PM: Cooler but unsettled end to week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30th: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Strong and severe thunderstorms developing Wednesday afternoon, pushing across the Twin Tiers into the early evening. Reports of wind damage, large hail and frequent lightning. Slow moving thunderstorms dropping heavy rainfall. Strong/severe threat comes to an end as the sun goes down, put chance for showers and isolated rumbles of thunder continue overnight. Patchy fog and still mild with lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Frontal boundary pushes through the area on Thursday. Unsettled weather continues with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but nothing strong/severe. Otherwise, mainly cloudy conditions for the day. A relief from the heat with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs, cooler compared to the last few days. Still feeling humid/muggy with dew point temperatures slowly dropping through the 60s. Scattered to isolated rainfall overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Friday into our 4th of July weekend. Rainfall won’t be as widespread on Saturday compared to Friday. Still, mainly cloudy conditions continue. Highs Friday and Saturday into the 70s. Stray shower and thunderstorm possible on the 4th of July. Otherwise, some sunshine returning along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Back into the 80s for afternoon highs early next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

