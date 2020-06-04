Forecast Discussion 6/4/20 PM: Warm & humid Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4TH: 49°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Frontal boundary stalled over the region Thursday. Stray shower and rumble of thunder for the evening and early overnight. Another round of fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

A weak disturbance moving through Friday may trigger some late day pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Nothing strong to severe expected, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and humid. Highs Friday into the 80s, then overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front moves east of the area Saturday. Winds turn to out of the northwest, starting to usher in cooler and drier air. Still, can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder Saturday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Saturday approaching 80 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight and lows near 50 degrees. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday through early next week. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday and highs near 70 degrees. Sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday into the 70s, then into the 80s for highs Tuesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. FOG

LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

