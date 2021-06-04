Forecast Discussion 6/4/21 PM: Hot weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4th: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

High pressure builds into the region heading into the weekend. Decreasing clouds Friday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Staying dry with patchy valley fog late. Lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure the main weather-maker this weekend. Mostly to partly sunny on Saturday. Most of the cloud cover staying north of the Twin Tiers as a weak disturbance approaches the region from the north. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most staying dry. Highs near 90 degrees. Mainly clear and dry overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday’s weather on repeat for Sunday. Most staying dry under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs near 90 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Mainly dry start to next week before chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday. Summer-like with highs near 90 degrees into midweek. Closer to 80 degrees for highs to end the workweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. LATE DAY POP-UP SHOWER & T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

