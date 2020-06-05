Forecast Discussion 6/5/20 PM: Turning cooler and less humid through the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5TH: 49°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday evening into the early overnight. Mild and muggy late with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

A weak cold front moves east of the area Saturday. Light shower/sprinkles possible during the morning hours and a stray shower and isolated thunderstorm possible for the afternoon. Otherwise, winds turn to out of the northwest starting to usher in cooler and drier air. Breezy afternoon with highs approaching 80 degrees. Drying out for the overnight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure builds back into the region Sunday through early next week. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday and with breezy northwest winds. Highs near 70 degrees. Sunshine continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday into the 70s, then into the 80s for highs Tuesday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms return for the end of the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM

LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. CLOUDS DECREASE, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

