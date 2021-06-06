Forecast Discussion 6/6/21 PM: Chance of rain returns Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 6th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 6th: 50°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Summer-like weather continued Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 90’s. Monday above average temperatures stick around, but the chance for showers and storms returns Monday afternoon.

Sunday we saw sunshine and a high temperature around 90 degrees. Mostly clear skies remain overnight Sunday into Monday with an overnight low around 58 degrees. The high temperature and the overnight low temperature are above average for this time of year. Monday morning will bring mostly sunny skies until cloud cover builds in through the morning into mid-day.

Monday afternoon and evening brings the chance of rain back with the chance of showers and scattered storms. Temperatures remain in the low 90’s on Monday. With the above average temperatures, plenty of moisture in the environment, and high humidity, the chance for wet weather remains for the rest of the week.

The general theme will be sunshine in the morning with the showers and storms in the afternoon and evening for most days. Mid-week we will see temperatures drop into the 80’s. On Tuesday showers are likely, Wednesday has a chance for showers, and on Thursday showers will be isolated. Friday temperatures will drop back down closer to average in the high 70’s with weekend weather remaining in the 70’s. So overall, the majority of the chances of rain for this week are during the afternoon to early evening, but every day will not be a washout.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

