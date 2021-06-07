Forecast Discussion 6/7/21 PM: Hot & humid into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7th: 50°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday evening into the early overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Patchy fog overnight. Warm and muggy with lows near 70 degrees.

Multiple weak waves Tuesday combined with hot and humid conditions setting the stage for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. First wave in the morning bringing a stray shower and rumble of thunder. Then, second wave during peak heating hours bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Plenty of moisture over the region for thunderstorms to tap into, so there is potential for heavy rainfall. Isolated minor flooding is possible. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid for the afternoon. Stray shower or rumble of thunder into the early overnight. Patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms again Wednesday, best timing in the afternoon. Again, Isolated minor flooding is possible as there is potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Otherwise, limited sun and feeling humid. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Keeping unsettled weather with us as we end the workweek and this weekend as a chance for showers and thunderstorms continues. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees, then near 70 degrees for Friday. Highs this weekend into the 70s.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

