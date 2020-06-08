Forecast Discussion 6/8/20 PM: Heat and humidity on the rise

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 51°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

High pressure in control of the region for the start of the workweek. Mainly clear for Monday evening through the overnight and staying dry. Patchy valley fog possible late with a calm wind. Lows near 50 degrees.

Wind turning to out of the southwest Tuesday, ushering in warmth and moisture. Sunshine continuing into the afternoon combined with a southwest wind helping temperatures near 90 degrees for highs. Feeling muggy for the afternoon as dew point temperatures rise closer to 60 degrees. A warm front moves through late Tuesday night, increasing our cloud cover and keeping us mild. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Remnants of Cristobal moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Warm front lifting through the region will continue to usher in tropical moisture. Temperatures rising near 90 degrees with dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, this setting us up with an unstable atmosphere. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. A trailing cold front Wednesday night will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has western N.Y. and western Pa. in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms, which includes portions of Steuben County. The rest of the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern from any storms would be strong gusty winds and heavy rain. Hail and frequent lightning also possible. Models are still not in agreement on exact timing, so this is something that we will continue to monitor over the next 24-48 hours.

Cold front moves through early Thursday with lingering showers for the morning. Otherwise, decreasing clouds Thursday afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees, feeling slightly less humid. At this early vantage point, models are in disagreement regarding what’s going to happen into the weekend. Keeping a chance for a light shower both Friday and Saturday. High Friday near 80 degrees, then near 70 degrees for Saturday.

MONDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG. MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 50

TUESDAY: HOT & MUGGY. SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

