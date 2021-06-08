Forecast Discussion 6/8/21 PM: Summer heat & humidity continues Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8th: 51°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Summer-like heat staying with us into midweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the evening. Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall with plenty of moisture over the region for thunderstorms to tap into. Isolated showers possible through late. Otherwise, patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms again Wednesday. While an isolated shower is possible in the morning, the best timing for rainfall is in the afternoon as a cold front drops down from our north. Again, isolated minor flooding is possible as there is potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover and feeling humid. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Rainfall tapers around sunset, then partial clearing overnight. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Frontal boundary staying to our south as we end the workweek. Stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible, best chances staying to our south. Otherwise, relief from the humidity as drier air works into the region. Highs Thursday and Friday near 80 degrees. Pop-up shower and thunderstorm possible Saturday. Highs nearing 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early next week. Highs near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram