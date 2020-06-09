Forecast Discussion 6/9/20 PM: Hot & humid Wednesday with late day showers & thunderstorms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9TH: 51°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

High pressure moves east through Tuesday night as a warm front moves into the region. Mainly clear for the evening, then seeing increasing cloud cover late. Mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Remnants of Cristobal moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Warm front lifting through the region will continue to usher in tropical moisture. Temperatures rising near 90 degrees with dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, this setting us up with an unstable atmosphere. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. A trailing cold front Wednesday night will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the late evening and overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern from any storms would be strong damaging winds and large hail. Frequent lightning along with brief downpours also possible. Models are still not in agreement on exact timing, so this is something that we will continue to monitor over the next 24 hours. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Cold front moves through early Thursday with lingering showers and thunderstorms for the early morning hours. Otherwise, decreasing clouds Thursday afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees, feeling slightly less humid. Isolated shower possible for Friday, but most staying dry. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s.

At this early vantage point, models are in disagreement regarding what’s going to happen into the weekend. Keeping a chance for a light shower Saturday. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PATCHY FOG, TURNING PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HUMID, CLOUDS INCREASE, SCATTERED LATE DAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWER & T-STORM. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

