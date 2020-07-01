Forecast Discussion 7/1/20 PM: Summer heat into weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1ST: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Area of low pressure still impacting the region Wednesday. Chance for isolated showers again with late day rumbles of thunder possible. Most of the activity staying closer to I-81, though. Drying out with the loss of daytime heating and lows near 60 degrees.

Area of high pressure takes hold by Thursday. This brings mostly to partly sunny skies. Heat will be on the rise, though. Highs Thursday near 90 degrees, well above average for this time of they ear. A weak disturbance brings the chance for an isolated shower/storm for the afternoon and evening. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Another disturbance moving through Friday brings the chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, hot and feeling humid. Highs Friday again near 90 degrees. Summer heat continues for the weekend. Models now leaning towards a drier Saturday, but still can’t completely rule out an isolated shower/storm with afternoon heating. Highs Saturday near 90 degrees. A stray late day shower/storm possible Sunday, but not expecting a washout. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees. Heat continues into early next week as temperatures again reach near 90 degrees for highs.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

