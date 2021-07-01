Forecast Discussion 7/1/21 PM: Unsettled weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1ST: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Chance for spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder Thursday evening and for the overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with fog through late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Area of low pressure impacting the region Friday and for the start of the weekend. Occasional showers continue both Friday and Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Not expecting any strong or severe thunderstorms, rather rainfall rates will be the main concern. Potential for brief downpours, especially in any thunderstorm that develops. With recent rainfall this week, keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage over the next 48 hours. Otherwise, limited sunshine both days and cooler than average. Highs Friday and Saturday near 70 degrees. Overnight lows both nights into the 50s.

Low pressure moves out for the second half of the weekend. Most staying dry on the 4th of July with some sunshine returning. Highs into the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows into the 50s. Heating up again next week with highs nearing 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into midweek with a cold front moving into the region.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram