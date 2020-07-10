Forecast Discussion 7/10/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Tropical Storm Fay moving up the coast Friday into the start of the weekend. Heaviest rain falls to our east through Friday night. Still, some stray showers and embedded thunder into the Twin Tiers for the evening and overnight. Highest rainfall for the Twin Tiers into Bradford County, staying under 0.50″. The rest of the area averaging 0.10-0.25″, lesser amounts to the west. Clouds continue, trapping heat in for the overnight. Humid and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Low pressure continues to weaken as it continues to ride along the coast. Stray showers possible into the early morning hours Saturday, then dry with breaks in cloud cover mid morning. Any sunshine we see will help fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon. Current thinking is limited sunshine, which will help decrease severe weather potential for the afternoon as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Frontal system bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening, starting from west to east. While nothing severe is expected, there will be plenty of moisture available for any thunderstorm to tap into. Average rainfall for the Twin Tiers around 0.25-0.50, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures into the mid to upper 60s making for another warm and humid day. Showers linger into the overnight and lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Unsettled weather continues for Sunday into early next week. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for Sunday. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 80s, closer to average for this time of the year. Another wave of low pressure moving into the region bringing more rainfall Sunday night into early next week. Highs Monday into the low to mid 80s. Low pressure lifts to our northeast on Tuesday. Chance for stray showers and rumbles of thunder Tuesday, but rainfall mainly out of the Twin Tiers. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 80s. Heating up again by mid week with highs Wednesday approaching 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS AND STORMS. PATCHY FOG

LOWS: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

