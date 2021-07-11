Forecast Discussion 7/11/21 PM: Stay Weather aware this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Sunday was a rainy day in the Twin Tiers and it’s a good day to be weather aware with a flash flood watch in place starting tonight. Warnings and advisories have been issued already. There also is a chance for strong to severe storms Sunday through Monday so it is important to have a way to receive watches and warnings.

Sunday night the showers and storms will continue into early Monday morning. The chance for rain is back again at the beginning of the next work week on Monday afternoon. There will be a slow-moving warm front along with southerly flow present. The southerly flow will usher in high amounts of water into the atmosphere along with warm moist tropical air being ushered in as well to the Twin Tiers because of a high-pressure system off of the Atlantic. The temperatures will be in the high 80’s with plenty of humidity and high dewpoints on Monday. There is a chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible but more scattered on Thursday and Friday.

The chance for rain is mainly in the afternoon and evening hours on Monday through Wednesday. There also are upper-level troughs moving through the area helping initiate the showers and storms as well. There is a risk for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening on those days. Be sure to stick with the 18 Storm Team for more forecast updates.

Thursday we will have a break from the rain and see mostly sunny skies. Multiple low-pressure systems will move through into Friday and next weekend bringing the chance for showers and storms to most days going into next weekend. Temperatures will be in the high 80’s towards the end of the next work week.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65



SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

