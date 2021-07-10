Forecast Discussion 7/10/21 PM: Rain chance returns Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 10TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 10TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Partly sunny skies along with temperatures in the high 70’s was the main weather story for Saturday.

Some areas in the Twin Tiers saw a spotty shower, but majority of the area stayed dry. Overnight low temperatures for Saturday will be around 57 degrees and skies will be mostly clear as high pressure sets in. Towards morning clouds will build again because of a low pressure system to our west along with a slow moving warm front. Saturday night into early Sunday we will see patchy fog in valley areas as well.

Sunday, temperatures will be in the 80’s again with the chance for showers and an isolated storm returning. The warm and humid air will return as well. The chance of rain begins in the late morning and increases in coverage early afternoon. Parts of the Northern Tier are in a marginal risk for thunderstorms for localized heavy rain and strong winds. Stay with the 18 Storm Team as we keep our eyes on the showers and storms.

The chance for rain is back again at the beginning of the next work week on Monday. There will be a slow moving warm front along with southerly flow. The southerly flow will usher in high amounts of water into the atmosphere along with warm moist tropical air being ushered in as well to the Twin Tiers because of a high pressure system off of the Atlantic. The temperatures will be in the high 80’s with plenty of humidity and high dewpoints on Monday. There is a chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible but more scattered on Thursday and Friday.

The chance for rain is mainly in the afternoon and evening hours on Monday through Wednesday. There also are upper level troughs moving through the area helping initiate the showers and storms as well. Thursday the showers will be more spotty and associated with a low pressure system moving through. Multiple low pressure systems will move through into next week bringing the chance for showers and storms to most days going into next weekend. Temperatures will be in the high 80’s towards the end of next work-week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64



SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

