Forecast Discussion 7/12/21 PM: Active Weather continues this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 12TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Monday we saw mostly cloudy skies until mid-afternoon when showers and storms moved into the same region with the same pattern we have been seeing.

The showers and storms will continue into the overnight and it is once again a good day to be weather aware with a flash flood watch in place from Monday afternoon until 2 AM Tuesday morning for counties in both the Northern and Southern Tier. Warnings and advisories have been issued already so be sure to be weather aware and have a way to receive watches and warnings.

The chance for strong to severe storms continues Monday through Wednesday so as always, it is important to have a way to receive watches and warnings.

The slow-moving warm front that brought showers and storms on Sunday has turned stationary at the New York and Pennsylvania border. The front is providing life to initiate these storms Monday into Tuesday along with southerly flow present. The southerly flow will usher in high amounts of water into the atmosphere along with warm moist tropical air being ushered in as well to the Twin Tiers because of a high-pressure system off of the Atlantic. The temperatures will be in the high 80’s with plenty of humidity and high dewpoints on Tuesday as well. The chance for showers and storms remains on Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The chance for rain is mainly in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday through Wednesday. There also are upper-level troughs moving through the area helping initiate the showers and storms as well. There is a risk for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening on those days. Be sure to stick with the 18 Storm Team for more forecast updates.

Thursday, there is a chance for some sunshine with mostly sunny skies and the chance for a spotty shower. Showers and storms are possible but more scattered on Friday and Saturday. Multiple low-pressure systems will move through into Friday and next weekend bringing the chance for showers and storms to most days going into next weekend. Temperatures will be in the high 80’s towards the middle to the end of the next work week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

