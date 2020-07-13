Forecast Discussion 7/13/20 PM: Iso. showers, slight chance for a t-storm Tuesday
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 13TH: 82°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 13TH: 58°
MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM
MONDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM
An area of low pressure over the region impacting our weather both Monday and Tuesday. Chance for isolated showers Monday evening into the overnight and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Breaks in cloud cover overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows near 60 degrees.
Low pressure the main weather-maker Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Best timing for rainfall during the peak heating hours, in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, northwest winds and dew point temperatures reaching near 60 degrees. A warm but comfortable day, highs near 80 degrees. Any rainfall tapers with the loss of daytime heat. Decreasing clouds as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 50s.
Ridge of high pressure in place for Wednesday, which will help keep us dry for the most part. Slight chance for a shower, best chances into eastern N.Y. Mostly to partly sunny for the day and heating up. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s, feeling muggy through the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid 60s. Unsettled weather returns for the end of the workweek as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by late day Thursday and may linger for Friday. Highs both days into the 80s.
MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE
LOW: 57
TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORM POSSIBLE
HIGH: 80 LOW: 56
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 87 LOW: 64
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 86 LOW: 67
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 87 LOW: 62
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 91 LOW: 64
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 92 LOW: 67
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 91 LOW: 62
