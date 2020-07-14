Forecast Discussion 7/14/20 PM: Warmer Wednesday, chance showers & t-storms Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 14TH: 58°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:42 PM

High pressure building into the region Tuesday night. Decreasing clouds for the evening and dry for the overnight. Seasonably cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Patchy valley fog developing late.

Ridge of high pressure in place for Wednesday, which will help keep us dry for the most part. Slight chance for a shower, best chances into eastern N.Y. Mostly to partly sunny for the day and heating up. Winds turning to out of the south, ushering in more heat and moisture. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s, feeling muggy through the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds into Thursday.

Turning cloudy Thursday as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by late day Thursday. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 80s, feeling more humid. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues overnight. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers for Friday. Highs Friday into the 80s.

At this early vantage point, it looks like a mainly dry start to the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out Saturday, though, during peak heating hours. Highs Saturday near 90 degrees. Highs Sunday also near 90 degrees, but feeling more humid. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible through late day.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. POP-UP SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter