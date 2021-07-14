Forecast Discussion 7/14/21 PM: Sunshine returns Thursday after active weather

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 14TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 14TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Wednesday afternoon into the early evening showers and storms moved throughout the Twin Tiers. Storms have not been as severe or widespread as we have seen in the last few days, but some have been strong.

The warm front that was over the Twin Tiers the last few days has moved to the north. There is still a trough boundary sitting over the Twin Tiers bringing the showers and storms until sunset Wednesday. The storm outlook today from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will bring mostly clear skies with patchy fog because of the saturated ground and all of the rain that has fallen in the last few days. Low temperatures will be around 60. The active weather pattern lets up on Thursday for a break in the showers, storms, and flooding. Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 90. There is a chance for a brief spotty shower throughout the day, but the majority will stay dry.

As we move into the weekend the chances for rain showers return. There is a chance for scattered showers on Friday with temperatures in the high 80’s to low 90’s. We have an upper-level trough still over the area for the weekend into early next week along with a few slow-moving fronts moving through the area. These all help increase the chance for showers. Saturday will be in the low 80’s with a scattered shower and Sunday will bring a scattered shower with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Early next week will be in the low to mid 80’s with a chance for showers and storms most days.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

