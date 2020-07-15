Forecast Discussion 7/15/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 15TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 15TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

High pressure sliding east and our next weather-maker approaching from the west. Mainly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds late. Isolated shower possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Turning cloudy Thursday as a frontal system moves into the region. Isolated showers possible in the morning, then chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by late afternoon and evening. Potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm, best chances being into western N.Y. and Pa. Biggest threats with any strong to severe thunderstorm being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy south winds ushering more moisture into the region. Highs Thursday into the upper 70s to lower 80s, feeling muggy. Showers and thunderstorms continue for the overnight. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Frontal boundary over the region Friday keeping the chances for showers and thunderstorms morning and afternoon. Drier air works into the region for the evening and overnight, leading to decreasing clouds. Highs Friday into the low to mid 80s, then lows Friday night in the low to mid 60s. Dry air in place for Saturday, but heating up. Highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southerly winds keeping us hot for Sunday, but also ushering in more moisture. Highs Sunday also near 90 degrees, but feeling more humid. Heat index values could reach near 100 degrees for the afternoon. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible through late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through early next week. Highs early next week near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS LINGERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. POP-UP SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

