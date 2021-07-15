Forecast Discussion 7/15/21 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 15TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 15TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Dry Thursday afternoon under a mostly to partly sunny sky. An isolated shower possible for the evening and overnight, but most staying dry. Best chances for any rainfall will be west on Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties as a weak front approaches from the west. Otherwise partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions, seeing less cloud cover farther east through the overnight. Patchy fog staying with us through late. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Frontal boundary moving into the area Friday increases our chances for rainfall. Stray shower possible in the morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds and heavy rainfall the main concerns. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage, especially for those who have received excessive rainfall over the last week. Highs Friday near 80 degrees and feeling humid. Stray to isolated shower for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Unsettled weather continues this weekend. Mainly cloudy Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the day. Plenty of moisture over the region for thunderstorms to tap into. Localized flooding again a possibility. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday, mainly for eastern portions of our area. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms continues next week as multiple weak waves move through the region. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

