Forecast Discussion 7/16/20 PM: Showers & T-storms into Thursday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16TH: 58°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Low pressure tracking into the Great Lakes Thursday bringing clouds and our next round of rainfall. Western N.Y. and western Pa. under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the evening. Twin Tiers not under the watch, but there is still potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Best chances for anything strong to severe being in Steuben, also into Tioga County Pa. Biggest threat with any thunderstorm being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Storms moving into Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties around sunset, then weakening as they move from west to east across the Twin Tiers. Average rainfall under 0.50″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm. Lingering light showers and isolated rumbles of thunder through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Warm front followed by a weak cold front Friday. Spotty showers and isolated thunder through the morning and early afternoon, then drier air works into the region for the evening and overnight. Decreasing clouds through late day. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 80s. Mainly clear Friday night with valley fog late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Dry air in place for Saturday, but heating up. Highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southerly winds keeping us hot for Sunday, but also ushering in more moisture. Many reaching into the low 90s for highs Sunday and feeling more humid. Heat index values could reach near 100 degrees for the afternoon. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by late day. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through early next week. Highs Monday near 90 degrees, then into the 80s through midweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS LINGERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter