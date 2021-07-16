Forecast Discussion 7/16/21 PM: Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 16TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 16TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until late Saturday night*

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Friday afternoon into the evening. Northern Tier seeing a little more sunshine during the day, which has helped to fuel thunderstorm development. Strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall the main concerns into the Northern Tier Friday evening. Chance for spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder continues for the Twin Tiers through the overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Patchy fog and lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Chance for spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder Saturday morning, then chance for showers and thunderstorms increases for the afternoon and evening as a cold front passes through the area. Potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Main concerns Saturday being strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates over 2″ per hour possible in the heaviest downpours. Flash flooding possible with that amount of rain, especially in areas that recently received excessive rain over the last week. Otherwise, warm and humid. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder for the overnight. Fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

The system bringing Saturday’s rainfall slowly pulls east through Sunday. Chance for stray showers and thunderstorms lingers for the first half of the day, mainly for eastern portions of our area. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover as we begin to dry out. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms continues next week as multiple weak waves move through the region, but not expecting a washout. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram