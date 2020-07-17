Forecast Discussion 7/17/20 PM: Heating up for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 17TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 17TH: 58°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:40 PM

High pressure building into the region through late day Friday. Turning clear for the evening, continuing through the overnight. Widespread valley fog developing late and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure in control of the region for the start of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine through the day and staying dry. Main concern turns to the temperatures. Highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew point temperatures reaching into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon, so feeling hot and muggy. Mild for the overnight with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 60s, above average for lows this time of the year.

Southwesterly winds keeping us hot for Sunday, but also ushering in more moisture. Many reaching into the low to mid 90s for highs Sunday. Low to mid 90s for highs and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees will put heat index values near 100 degrees for the afternoon. Seeing increasing mid and high level clouds through late day as our next weather-maker approaches. Rainfall should hold off until the overnight and chance lingers Monday. Highs Monday near 90 degrees. Mainly dry Tuesday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms again by Wednesday. Highs through midweek into the 80s.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

