Forecast Discussion 7/17/21 PM: Showers linger on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 17TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 17TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:46 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Saturday was another active weather day with thunderstorms, flooding, and even a tornado warning. The Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch that is in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers until 11:00 PM Sunday.

There also is a flash flood watch in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers until early Sunday morning.

A low-pressure system with a cold front and upper-level trough combined to bring strong to severe storms to the Twin Tiers. Overnight Saturday into Sunday the showers and storms will continue to move eastward. The low temperature will be close to 60 with fog developing starting this evening into early Sunday. On Sunday because of the upper-level pattern some of the showers will linger bringing scattered showers into the evening on Sunday.

Early next week will be in the low to mid 80’s with a chance for showers and storms most days. Monday there is a chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the mid-80’s. We will have a pattern of more seasonable temperatures with the chance for rain most days moving into next weekend.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

