Forecast Discussion 7/18/21 PM: Mix of sunshine and afternoon showers for the beginning of the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 18TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 18TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Sunday temperatures we around ten degrees below average after a cold front passed through Saturday night. The high for Sunday was 74 degrees with gusty winds and scattered showers because of the low-pressure system now off to the east.

Sunday night into Monday there is potential for fog again. The chance of fog is greatest for those in low-lying areas or those who have received rainfall today; the saturated ground and calm winds will bring fog to those areas overnight Sunday into early Monday,

Monday temperatures will be closer to average in the low 80’s with mostly sunny skies in the morning. The chance of rain starts Monday afternoon around lunchtime because of the high dewpoints, unstable air mass, and daytime heating. The scattered showers and storms will end around sunset. Tuesday temperatures increase close to 90 with mostly sunny skies as well. Scattered showers and storms will begin again in the afternoon hours until the early evening. Wednesday another cold front moves through bringing temperatures below average once again with a high for the day in the high 70’s. There is a chance of rain as the surface front moves through as well.

Thursday will be closer to average with the high in the low 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Into next weekend we will be in the low 80’s with a cold front moving through the area bringing the chance for showers and storms, but sunshine will be present before the rain most days.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

