Forecast Discussion 7/19/21 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Rainfall coming to an end as the sun goes down. Staying under a mostly clear sky through the overnight. Valley fog also the case, which may be locally dense in areas that have seen excessive rainfall. Lows near 60 degrees.

Fog lifts quickly Tuesday morning as temperatures are quick to heat up under early sunshine. Highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon and feeling humid. Building clouds into late day as a weak disturbance approaches the area. Chance for late day scattered showers and thunderstorms. Multiple waves moving through during the overnight, which brings the chance for additional rainfall. Heavy rain possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Areas that have received excessive rainfall over the last week will need to be monitored due to sensitive soil. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front drops through the region on Wednesday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day. Again, thunderstorms will need to be monitored for potentially heavy rainfall. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Drying out through the second half of Wednesday with decreasing clouds. Lows into the 50s. Most of Thursday staying dry with intervals of clouds. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Chance for showers returns overnight, then chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues Friday. Highs Friday into the 70s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday and early next week. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram