Forecast Discussion 7/2/20 PM: Feeling hot & humid into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 2ND: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Area of high pressure takes hold for Thursday. An isolated shower/storm possible through late day, but most staying dry. Patchy clouds for the overnight with valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Another disturbance moving through Friday brings the chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. Models now hinting at some elevated instability through late day, so an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm is possible. Greatest risks being strong gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Any rainfall will be beneficial with the rain deficit we have from over the last month, though. Otherwise, hot and feeling humid. Highs Friday near 90 degrees. Drying out for the overnight with the loss of daytime heat. Lows near 60 degrees.

Summer heat continues for the weekend. Models now leaning towards a drier weekend. With the high heat and humidity creating a slightly unstable environment, though, an isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs both Saturday and Sunday near 90 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Heat continues into early next week as temperatures continue to reach near 90 degrees for highs. Best chances for any rainfall will be midweek.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE POP-UP SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter