Forecast Discussion 7/2/21 PM: Unsettled weather continues for the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 2ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 2ND: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Upper-level disturbance impacting the region Friday and for the start of the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Friday afternoon and early evening, some of which strong to severe. Radar indicated strong damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms producing torrential downpours with isolated flooding. Spotty showers linger for the overnight with a stray thunderstorm still possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Chance for showers and a few thunderstorms again Saturday. Any breaks in cloud cover will again fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon and early evening hours. Potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that does develop, so keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. Highs near 70 degrees, which is cooler than average for this time of the year. Rainfall tapers during the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible for the 4th of July, but most staying dry. Highs into the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Any rainfall comes to an end after sunset, so looking to stay dry for any fireworks shows. Overnight lows into the 50s. Heating up again next week with highs nearing 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into midweek with a cold front moving into the region. Temperatures dropping into midweek.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

