Forecast Discussion 7/20/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

High pressure building into the region Monday evening leading to decreasing clouds. Mostly clear for the overnight with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

A weak disturbance bringing increasing cloud cover Tuesday. An isolated shower and thunderstorm possible for the afternoon and evening, but most staying dry. Highs into the mid to upper 80s with dew points into the low to mid 60s, feeling warm and muggy through the afternoon. Chance for isolated showers and rumbles of thunder continues overnight. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly cloudy for Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. Seeing a chance for showers and thunderstorms through late day. Cloud cover should help limit severe weather potential. Still, if any strong thunderstorm develops, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the biggest threats. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s and dew points near 70 degrees, feeling warm and humid. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Boundary lingers over the region on Thursday keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday into the 80s. Drier air works into the region Friday. Decreasing clouds and highs into the 80s. At this early vantage point, looks like a dry start to the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again by Sunday.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

