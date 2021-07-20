Forecast Discussion 7/20/21 PM: Cooler & less humid Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 19TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 19TH: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:48 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

*Air Quality Alert in effect for all of New York until late Tuesday night*

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of New York until 11 pm Tuesday night*

Frontal boundary drops into the region from the north, slowly approaching the Twin Tiers through late Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms developing Tuesday evening ahead of this boundary. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible Tuesday evening, best chances into the Southern Tier. Main concerns with thunderstorms being strong gusty winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Also, wildfire smoke from out west continues to filter into the region. With elevated pollution levels, it’s important to limit strenuous outdoor physical activity. Stray shower and rumble of thunder possible late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front drops through the region on Wednesday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day. Again, thunderstorms will need to be monitored for potentially heavy rainfall. Gusty winds possible with any stronger thunderstorm that develops, best chances into northeast Pennsylvania. Cooler and less humid by late day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Drying out through the second half of Wednesday with decreasing clouds. Turning mostly clear with patchy fog for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 50s. Thursday brings a nice relief from the rainfall as high pressure builds into the region. Staying dry through the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Slight chance for a shower overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Next disturbance moves in Friday, which brings the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. Dry for the overnight with lows in the 50s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday and early next week. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

