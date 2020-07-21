Forecast Discussion 7/21/20 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 21ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 21ST: 58°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Weak disturbances moving through the region Tuesday evening and overnight. Stray shower or rumble of thunder possible and mainly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly cloudy for Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. Seeing a chance for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. The amount of sunshine we see in the morning will play a role in thunderstorm development for the afternoon. The more sunshine we see, the longer the atmosphere will have to become unstable, meaning stronger thunderstorms possible. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2, with level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall the main concerns. Overall rainfall under 1″ but isolated higher amounts possible in any strong thunderstorm that develops. Still, not looking like much of a concern for any flooding. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 80s and dew points near 70 degrees, feeling warm and humid. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Boundary lingers over the region on Thursday keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 80s. Drier air works into the region Friday. Decreasing clouds and highs into the 80s. Feeling less humid Friday and for the start of the weekend with dry air in place. At this early vantage point, looks like a mainly dry weekend. Slight chance for a thunderstorm by late day Sunday, though. Highs for the weekend into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

