Forecast Discussion 7/21/21 PM: Comfortable end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:50 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 Pm

Cooler and drier air works into the region Wednesday in the wake of a cold front. Decreasing clouds Wednesday evening, turning mostly clear and dry for the overnight. Valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure in control of the region Thursday. Most staying dry through the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the mid to upper 70s and feeling pleasant with low humidity. Variable clouds for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Next disturbance moves in Friday, which brings the chance for isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms. Best chances for rainfall staying east of the area, though. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. Dry for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. A dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds as our next weather-maker moves in from the west. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 80s. Dry start to the next workweek, then chance for rainfall again by Tuesday. Highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SPRINKLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

