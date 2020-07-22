Forecast Discussion 7/22/20 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22ND: 58°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder Wednesday evening into the overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Patchy fog late.

Low pressure moving through the region bringing a cold front along with it. Turning cloudy Thursday afternoon with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning through the evening. The more sunshine we see in the morning, the longer the atmosphere will have to become unstable, meaning an isolated stronger thunderstorm possible. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1, with level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Gusty winds, small hail and pockets of heavy rainfall the main concerns. Overall rainfall under 0.75″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any strong thunderstorm possible. Still, not looking like much of a concern for any flooding with our recent dry days. Feeling warm and humid with highs into the low to mid 80s, average for this time of the year. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Drier air works into the region Friday. Isolated shower possible through the first half of the day, but most staying dry. Decreasing clouds and highs into the low to mid 80s. Feeling less humid Friday and for the start of the weekend with dry air in place. Still looking like a mainly dry weekend. Slight chance for a thunderstorm by late day Sunday, though. Highs for the weekend into the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

