Forecast Discussion 7/22/21 PM: Isolated rainfall possible Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 22ND: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Decreasing low clouds Thursday evening and mid/high clouds continue for the overnight. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Next disturbance moves in Friday, which brings the chance for isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms. Best chances for rainfall staying east of the area, though. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. Feeling comfortable with low humidity for the afternoon. Decreasing clouds into the overnight and staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

A dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds as our next weather-maker moves in from the west. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Warm front moves through Saturday night, which brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows into the 60s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Sunday as a cold front moves through. Timing of the cold front will play a role on severe weather potential, something to keep an eye on over the next few days. Regardless, we don’t need any more rainfall right now so keeping an eye on rainfall totals through the weekend. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 80s. Dry start to the next workweek, then chance for rainfall again Monday night into Tuesday. Highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: CHANCE EARLY MORNING SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

