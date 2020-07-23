Forecast Discussion 7/23/20 PM: Drying out for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23RD: 58°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

A cold front moving through the region Thursday afternoon and evening bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms to the Twin Tiers. Broken line moves through from afternoon to early evening, lingering shower and rumble of thunder for the overnight. With the initial round of thunderstorms, there is severe weather potential. Gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning and pockets of heavy rainfall the biggest threats. Ponding of water on roadways possible with any downpour. Severe weather potential coming to an end before sunset, though. Patchy fog through late and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Waking up Friday morning with fog and broken clouds. Drier air working into the region leading to decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Warm and slightly less humid, highs Friday into the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear overnight with areas of fog developing late. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure the main weather-maker for the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny Saturday and warming up. Highs into the mid to upper 80s. Staying dry through the overnight and lows near 60 degrees. Filtered sunshine with us on Sunday. Hot and turning more humid. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees. Front approaching the region early next week. Increasing clouds Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Tuesday, then mainly dry for Wednesday. Highs through midweek into the 80s.

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter