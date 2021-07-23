Forecast Discussion 7/23/21 PM: Dry start to the weekend before rainfall returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23RD: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

High pressure in control of the area for the end of the workweek. Turning mainly clear and cool for Friday night with lows in the low to mid 50s. A calm wind combined with no cloud cover and wet soil allowing for areas of fog to develop late.

A dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds as our next weather-maker moves in from the west. Filtered sunshine with an isolated shower possible by late day Saturday. Highs near 80 degrees and feeling muggy as moisture moves into the area with a southwesterly wind. Warm front moves through Saturday night, which brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall along with gusty winds with any thunderstorm that develops. Lows into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Chance for showers into the early morning hours Sunday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms increases for late day as a cold front moves through the region. Again, potential for gusty winds and heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Keeping an eye on rainfall totals through the weekend as localized flash flooding is not out of the question when taking into consideration how saturated the ground already is. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid. Drying out into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly dry start to the next workweek. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the low to mid 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases into midweek.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

