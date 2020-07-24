Forecast Discussion 7/24/20 PM: Warmer weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

High pressure building into the region through late day Friday. Decreasing clouds for the evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Valley fog develops late and lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure the main weather-maker for the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny Saturday and mainly dry. An isolated shower may develop for the afternoon, though. Highs into the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures into the low to mid 60s making for a very warm and muggy afternoon. Staying dry through the overnight and lows near 60 degrees. Another round of valley fog developing late.

Filtered sunshine with us on Sunday. Hot and turning more humid. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees. Staying dry through the day and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Front approaching the region early next week. Increasing clouds Monday with a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs Monday near 90 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues overnight and early Tuesday as the front is slow to move through. Decreasing clouds again behind the front Tuesday. Highs through midweek into the 80s.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

