Forecast Discussion 7/24/21 PM: Multiple fronts moving through this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 24TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 24TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Saturday we saw mostly cloudy skies in the Twin Tiers with high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies ahead of a warm front that will move through. As the warm front moves through in the overnight into early morning hours, it brings showers and storms. The best chance of showers and storms is from 3 AM until 8 AM. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 60’s; this is above average by 10 degrees for this time of year.

There will be a break in the rain where we see partly sunny skies on Sunday and a high temperature in the mid to 80’s before a cold front moves through in the afternoon to evening hours. The severity of the weather depends on how fast the front is moving. We are more likely to see strong to severe storms if it moves through during prime daytime heating. Since there is potential for the front to bring us some strong storms we are under a marginal risk, which is the lowest (1/5) for the potential for a strong to severe storm tomorrow, but this risk is isolated. Nonetheless, there is a chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow in the afternoon and evening as the front moves through.

Heading into the start of the workweek, high pressure takes control and allows for more days of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. We stay dry those days with our next rain chances moving in Tuesday night. Unsettled weather continues until Thursday as a cold front moves through. Friday, we stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a spotty shower. Some sunshine also returns for Friday, so a nice end to the workweek. Temperatures throughout the week will sit in the low to mid 80s.

Early next week will be dry as we have high pressure in control with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Monday will be mostly sunny along with Tuesday morning as well. Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening is when there is the next chance for showers and storms as another surface cold front moves through along with an upper-level feature. That rain chance remains Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s to high 70’s for the remainder of the week with partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Friday there is a chance for a spotty shower or storm, but mostly sunny skies remain moving into next weekend.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

