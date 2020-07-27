Forecast Discussion 7/27/20 AM: Heat Advisory in effect Monday

***The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 AM until 8 PM Monday, July 27th for all of our Southern Tier Counties. Those would be Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties.***

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

We have one more hot day to get through before we see some changes for us in the Twin Tiers. A hot and humid Monday is in store! A heat advisory goes into effect from 11:00 AM through 8:00 PM Monday evening. Temperatures well into the 90s during this period with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Humidity is high with dew points close to 70 degrees. Heat indices are forecast to be close to 100 by Monday afternoon. Drink plenty of water and limit your exposure outdoors during this window! Winds will pick up from the west and gust to about 20 mph at times, providing some relief from the heat.

Monday afternoon we bring the threat for showers and storms into the region lasting through Tuesday. We see the bulk of precipitation move through early Tuesday morning with a cold front tracking from the west. This cold front will push out the hot and humid air mass in place. Wednesday begins a dry and seasonable period. This stretch of quiet weather lasts through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and humidity levels back to reasonable territory.

MONDAY: HOT & HUMID. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 95

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS

LOW: 68

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS & STORMS POSS.

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

