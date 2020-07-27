Forecast Discussion 7/27/20 PM: Cold front providing some relief for midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Weak disturbance bringing scattered showers and rumbles of thunder late Monday afternoon into the evening. Main concern being a brief downpour, but no hyrdo issues expected. Isolated shower early overnight with patchy fog developing. Mild and humid with lows near 70 degrees.

Cold front moving into the region bringing the chance for showers and embedded thunderstorms into the predawn hours Tuesday. Lingering showers possible in the morning, then decreasing clouds for the afternoon as dry air works into the region following the front. Still, warm but less humid. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures into the low to mid 60s making for a warm and muggy afternoon. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Another weak front moves through Wednesday. Chance returns for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs into the low to mid 80s, seasonable for this time of the year. Chance for stray showers Thursday as another disturbance moves to our south. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. High pressure drying us out Friday. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, models showing a dry start to the weekend. Models disagreeing, though, on timing for another disturbance Sunday and Monday, which will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: EARLY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

