Forecast Discussion 7/27/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms possible until overnight hours

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 57°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Tuesday was an active weather day with temperatures close to 90 and strong to severe showers and storms moved through the day starting in the early afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will continue until around 10 pm, but will diminish around sunset. Low temperatures will be in the high 50’s with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Wednesday will be close to 80 with scattered showers early. The sunshine will return for the rest of the day. Thursday will be the next chance for more widespread thunderstorms and showers with temperatures in the low 80’s.

The weather will become calmer but also cooler going into the weekend. Friday temperatures will be in the high 70’s with partly sunny skies and Saturday will be mostly sunny and also in the high 70’s. Later in the weekend, the rain returns Sunday with temperatures in the low 80’s.

Early next workweek will bring the chance for an isolated shower with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will be below average in the low to mid-70’s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53