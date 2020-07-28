Forecast Discussion 7/28/20 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:30 PM

Drier air pushing into the region allowing for decreasing clouds Tuesday evening. Mostly clear for the overnight with patchy valley fog late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Another weak front moves through Wednesday. Chance returns for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns for the afternoon/evening. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible, best chances into the Southern Tier, with gusty winds and small hail the biggest threats. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny for the day. Highs into the low to mid 80s with dew point temperatures into the 60s, making for a warm and muggy afternoon. Boundary lingers over the region Wednesday night with a stray shower and isolated rumble of thunder still possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for stray showers and rumbles of thunder continues Thursday. Any rainfall staying light. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. High pressure drying us out Friday. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, models showing a dry start to the weekend. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday and for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: TIMES OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

