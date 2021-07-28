Forecast Discussion 7/28/21 PM: Showers & thunderstorms Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

High pressure keeping us quiet into Wednesday night. Mostly clear for the evening, then building cloud cover after midnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Staying dry and cool with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system moves into the region Thursday. Turning cloudy for the morning hours with isolated showers possible. Best timing for showers and thunderstorms is during the early afternoon and early evening hours as rainfall moves through the Twin Tiers from west to east. Potential for gusty winds with any strong thunderstorm that develops. Also, with excessive rainfall over the last few weeks, the ground will be sensitive to any downpour that occurs. Isolated flooding issues possible with any strong thunderstorm that develops. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Another weak wave moving through for the overnight brings the chance for spotty showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers possible Friday. Otherwise, a cool and breezy northwest wind keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead. Highs Friday near 70 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing cloud cover through Saturday. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Spotty showers possible by Saturday night, then chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 70s. Mainly dry start to the new work week before a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for midweek. Highs early next week mainly into the 70s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE NIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE NIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-SORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram