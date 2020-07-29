Forecast Discussion 7/29/20 PM: Spotty shower & rumble of thunder Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:29 PM

An approaching cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Strong to severe potential coming to an end around sunset, but lingering stray showers and isolated thunderstorms still for the overnight. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Frontal boundary over the region Thursday brings the chance for spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder. Any rainfall staying light, though. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 80s, seasonable for this time of the year. Drying out early Thursday night, then lows in the mid to upper 50s.

While an afternoon isolated shower is possible Friday, most will stay dry. This is as high pressure slowly builds into the region. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. High pressure holds through most of Saturday, but with increasing cloud cover. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Low pressure moves in late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing more rainfall Sunday and for early next week.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

