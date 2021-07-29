Forecast Discussion 7/29/21 PM: Cooler than average into the weekend
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 29TH: 82°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 29TH: 57°
THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:57 AM
THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:30 PM
Frontal system impacting the region Thursday. Secondary cold front moves through in the evening to overnight, which brings the chance for spotty light showers and isolated rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions with fog through late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Spotty light showers possible into early Friday. Otherwise, a cool and breezy northwest wind keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead through the first half of the day. Cooler than average with highs approaching 70 degrees. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
High pressure providing a dry start to the weekend. Sunshine Saturday morning, then increasing cloud cover through late day. Highs near 70 degrees. Stray showers possible by Saturday night. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for Sunday as another frontal system moves through the region. Highs Sunday in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mainly dry start to the new workweek before a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for midweek. Highs early next week mainly into the 70s.
FRIDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 69 LOW: 46
SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE NIGHT STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 55
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 74 LOW: 53
MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 74 LOW: 53
TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE NIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 55
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 57
THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 56
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram
Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram