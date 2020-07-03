Forecast Discussion 7/3/20 PM: Hot holiday weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy for Friday afternoon. Scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday lingering into the evening, then coming to an end for the overnight with the loss of daytime heating. Decreasing clouds with valley fog late. Lows near 60 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure building into the region for the weekend keeping us mainly dry but hot. Limited instability present Saturday and with little forcing. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening, but most staying dry. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs Saturday near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 60 degrees, feeling muggy for the afternoon. Dry overnight with high clouds overhead. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Models now leaning toward a dry Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees. Heat continues into early next week as temperatures continue to reach near 90 degrees for highs. Best chances for any rainfall will be midweek as a front stalls over the region.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

