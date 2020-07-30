Forecast Discussion 7/30/20 PM: Isolated showers possible Friday, dry start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30TH: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

Frontal boundary across the area the main focus for isolated showers and thunderstorms through Thursday night. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible for the evening, mainly in the Northern Tier. Stray shower possible late, best chances still in the Northern Tier. Partial clearing for the Southern Tier and fog developing late. Lows near 60 degrees.

While an afternoon isolated shower is possible Friday, most will stay dry. This is as high pressure slowly builds into the region. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Warm but comfortable for the afternoon with a north wind. Dry Friday night and lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure holds through most of Saturday, but with increasing mid and high level clouds. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Low pressure moves in late Saturday night into Sunday. Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 60s. Showers become likely into Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms. Breezy south winds and highs Sunday into the low to mid 80s. Unsettled weather continues through early next week with the potential for heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday. Highs early next week near 80 degrees, near average for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY CHANCE T-STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

