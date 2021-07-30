Forecast Discussion 7/30/21 PM: Pleasant start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

High pressure building into the region for the end of the workweek. Decreasing clouds Friday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Staying dry with valley fog late. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

High pressure providing a dry start to the weekend. Sunshine Saturday morning, then mid and high-level clouds filter into the area through late day. Pleasant for the afternoon with highs into the low to mid 70s. Next weather-maker approaching from the west brings a slight chance for a stray shower overnight, best chances into the Finger Lakes and north. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Clouds continue to build into the region Sunday as a frontal system moves in. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by late day. Potential for gusty winds and heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Highs Sunday in the upper 60s to mid 70s. With the exception of isolated rainfall Monday morning, we head into a mainly dry start to the new workweek as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for midweek. Highs closer to 80 degrees through midweek.

SATURDAY: LATE DAY INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE NIGHT STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

