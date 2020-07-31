Forecast Discussion 7/31/20 PM: Dry start to weekend, rainfall quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:27 PM

High pressure building into the region through late day Friday. Turning mostly clear by the evening and staying dry through the overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure holds through most of Saturday, but with increasing mid and high level clouds for the afternoon. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s. Isolated shower possible late day, but chance for rainfall increases overnight as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Lows Saturday night in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers become likely Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in to the region. Warm front lifts through the morning, followed by a late day cold front. The amount of sunshine we see will play a big role in thunderstorm development for the afternoon, more sunshine we see the stronger potential for thunderstorms to develop. If a thunderstorm does develop, there is potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm for late day. Strong gusty winds the main concern. Otherwise, breezy south winds ushering in warmth and moisture. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid. Showers and thunderstorms linger for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical moisture leftover from Isaias moving into the region early next week. Early forecast models keeping the heaviest rain from this system off to the coast, but any movement more to the west could mean the potential for heavy rainfall into the Twin Tiers. Something to watch over the weekend. Highs early next week near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

